Winter is behind us and Spring has sprung! This means that whenever it is sunny in the evenings, us Seattlelites need to be outside! To make this happen, dinner has to be fast and easy. We got the solution for you in these eight delicious recipes — all quick, all easy, all yummy! Enjoy!
1. Honey Mustard Baked Salmon from Joyful Healthy Eats
Recipe here
2. Garlic and Herb Capellini from Spoon Fork Bacon
Recipe here
3. Quinoa & Kale Quesadillas from Love & Lemons
Recipe here
4. Crispy Chicken, Bacon and Pesto Gnocchi Skillet + Small Batch Pesto from Iowa Girl Eats
Recipe here
5. Quick Smoky Red Lentil Stew from ‘Pretty Simple Cooking’ on The First Mess
Recipe here
6. Spring Pea Veggie Burgers from Joy the Baker
Recipe here
7. Asparagus and Egg Salad with Walnuts and Mint from Smitten Kitchen
Recipe here
8. Instant Pot Creamy Broccoli Mac & Cheese from Damn Delicious
Recipe here