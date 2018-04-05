Winter is behind us and Spring has sprung! This means that whenever it is sunny in the evenings, us Seattlelites need to be outside! To make this happen, dinner has to be fast and easy. We got the solution for you in these eight delicious recipes — all quick, all easy, all yummy! Enjoy!

1. Honey Mustard Baked Salmon from Joyful Healthy Eats

Recipe here

2. Garlic and Herb Capellini from Spoon Fork Bacon

Recipe here

3. Quinoa & Kale Quesadillas from Love & Lemons

Recipe here

4. Crispy Chicken, Bacon and Pesto Gnocchi Skillet + Small Batch Pesto from Iowa Girl Eats

Recipe here

5. Quick Smoky Red Lentil Stew from ‘Pretty Simple Cooking’ on The First Mess

Recipe here

6. Spring Pea Veggie Burgers from Joy the Baker

Recipe here

7. Asparagus and Egg Salad with Walnuts and Mint from Smitten Kitchen

Recipe here

8. Instant Pot Creamy Broccoli Mac & Cheese from Damn Delicious

Recipe here