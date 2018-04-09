I swear I spend half my day walking around with coffee on my brain… I imagine it looks something like this. In fact, I am going to make this @lamillcoffee right now before I BINGE the first 5 episodes @cw_lifesentence Which reminds me,If you, or anyone you know has not seen it yet, the first five episodes are available to binge while we are on a two-week hiatus. Head on over to the CW app, or on DEMAND! What do you walk around with on your brain🤓 love to y'all on this beautiful Saturday! HAPPY BINGING

A post shared by Jayson Blair (@jaysonblair) on Apr 7, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT