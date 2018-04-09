Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

SYFYWire predicts a Black Lightning crossover into Arrowverse!

Black Lightning — “The Book of Little Black Lies” — Image BLK109a_0046b.jpg — Pictured: Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Deadline announces a series regular of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “No Country for Old Dads” — Image Number: LGN313b_0113b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Arthur Darvill as Rip Hunter, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CinemaBlend gives us a first look at the New Meta in The Flash!

Variety and Rachel Bloom announce the conclusion of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

Credit: Scott Everett White

The Washington Post gets pumped for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom and Glee’s Matthew Morrison to headline in concert!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “Trent?!” — Image Number: CEG312a_0188.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca — Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Entertainment Weekly lets us in on a sneak peek of Rachel Bloom guest startting on iZombie!

 

