i feel pretty poster I Feel Pretty Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “I FEEL PRETTY” go to http://stxtickets.com/IFeelPrettyKSTWTV and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.stxtickets.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Monday, April 16th, 2018 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA
http://stxtickets.com/IFeelPrettyKSTWTV

I FEEL PRETTY
In I FEEL PRETTY an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVx9EFK3DWE

In Theaters: Friday, April 20th, 2018 in Seattle

