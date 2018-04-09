Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jane The Virgin, kstw

VISUALIZE THE FUTURE – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) find themselves in a not ideal living situation in order to save money.  When Rafael sees Alba (Ivonne Coll) try to punish Mateo, an unexpected rift is formed.  Xo (Andrea Navedo) tries to stay positive during treatment and even makes a new friend, but things get a little too real for her and Rogelio (Jaime Camil).  River (guest star Brooke Shields) and Rogelio once again are at odds over their ideas for the show, but an unlikely person helps River see the show in a different light.  Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) feels unsupported by JR (guest star Rosario Dawson) when she questions what really happened the night Anezka died.  Micah Schraft directed the episode written by Micah Schraft (#416). Original airdate: Friday, April 13, 2018 @ 9pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live