IN DA CLUB — After consuming the brain of a bachelor playboy, Liv (Rose McIver) heads to a club to meet up with Clive (Malcolm) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli). Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is assigned an enormous task. Lastly, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) is still struggling with the arrangement he’s made with Bozzio (guest star Jessica Harmon). David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Tuan Quoc Le directed the episode written by Sara Saedi (#407). Original airdate: Monday, April 16, 2018 @ 9pm

