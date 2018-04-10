It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on Tuesday, April 3rd through Thursday, April 19th, 2018 at various locations around Seattle!

Dining deals abound during Seattle Restaurant Week, Sundays through Thursdays, April 2 – 19, excludes Easter Sunday. More than 165 local restaurants are serving up three-course dinners for just $33, and many also offer two course lunches for $18. You’ve got to taste it to believe it!

SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL now through Monday, April 30th, 2018 in Mount Vernon!

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival features spectacular fields of blooming tulips and daffodils. See the interactive or printable map. The free Tulip Festival Street Fair is April 20 to 22, 2018 in Mount Vernon.

MOVIN’ AROUND THE WORLD now through Friday, April 13th, 2018 from 11 am to 3 pm at Seattle Center Armory!

Experience the cultures of the world through seeing and doing! Through a unique combination of performance and interactive lessons, you can fully immerse yourself in the variety of folk customs and cultures of the Seattle region. Presented during the week of Seattle Public Schools’ spring break, music, dance, and hands on activities will be available that celebrate the diversity and traditions of Our Big Neighborhood with a new focus each day.

CELEBRATING NAT’L POETRY MONTH: ORIGINAL WORKS BY LADIES MUSICAL CLUB OF SEATTLE COMPOSERS on Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 from 12 to 1pm at The Seattle Public Library!

The Ladies Musical Club of Seattle presents a concert in honor of National Poetry Month, featuring new music by LMC composers to the words of local poets. “Killing Marias”: music by Hilary Field, poetry by Claudia Castro Luna; Jill Carlsen, narrator, and Hilary Field, Classical Guitarist (pictured). “Memories of You”: music by Nicole Truesdell, poetry by Alina Rios; Dawn Padula, mezzo-soprano, Joan Lundquist, piano, Jill Carlsen, recorder, and guest performer, Matt Briggs, percussion. “Fragments from an Alzheimer’s Journey”: music by Janet Anderson, poetry by Esther Altshul Helfgott; Tiina Ritalahti, soprano, Kathy Zufall, violin, and Janet Anderson, piano. Duwamish Annual Princess Angeline Tea on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 from 1 to 3pm at Duwamish Longhouse in Seattle!

THE HIGHLARIOUS COMEDY FESTIVAL on Thursday, April 12th, 2018 at 8pm at Naked City Brewery & Taphouse in Seattle!

The Highlarious Comedy Festival promises “10 unique shows with some of the best up and coming stand up comedians and musical acts” with jokes about marijuana and taboo topics at Naked City Brewery & Taphouse in Greenwood for age 21+.

QUESTIVAL SEATTLE 2018 on Friday, April 13th through Saturday, April 14th, 2018 at Magnuson Park Hangar 30!

Questival is a 24-hour race that begins with a check-in party at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park. Your team of 2 to 6 people completes the challenges assigned by a smartphone app to win prizes. Video.

LEMAY WINE, SPIRITS, & CHOCOLATE on Friday, April 13th through Saturday, April 14th, 2018 from 4 to 9pm at the Historic Marymount Event Center in Tacoma!

Taste wine and chocolate from 70 vendors, and see vintage cars at LeMay Wine & Chocolate Affair at Marymount Event Center for age 21+.

THE DAFFODIL FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 in Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting!

The Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade is an annual celebration of the community, history, traditions, and growth, of its home of Pierce County. The theme for this year’s parade is “Traditions in Bloom.” Traveling through the four cities of Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner, and Orting, the Parade consists of over 180 entries, including floats, bands, marching, and mounted units. Linking one generation to another in tradition, floats are decorated with thousands of fresh-cut daffodils, just like the daffodil flowers that grew in the Puyallup Valley since over 80 years ago.

BEER FEST 2018 on Saturday, April 14th, 2018 at the Seattle Scottish Rite Masonic Center in Shoreline!

On Saturday, April 14th, 2018 Early Life Speech & Language will host our 6th annual Beer Fest at the Seattle Scottish Rite Masonic Center. Entry fee includes 7 tastes, a full bratwurst lunch,(vegetarian option as well)and commemorative event glass. Extra tastes can be purchased at the event. You will get the opportunity to taste local craft beers, enjoy the tunes of DJ Gator Boy and bid on some sweet silent auction items and SWAG! Don’t forget, we also host a very popular raffle to win a ton of beer swag! Early Life Speech & Language provides professional speech and language therapy for children at no cost to families. Our charity has been able to provide these services free of charge since 1984 through donations and events such as our Beer Festival.

HOLI HAI 2018 on Saturday, April 14th, 2018 from 2:30 to 5:30pm at Cromwell Park in Shoreline!

Holi is a carnival of colors, where everyone play, chase and color each other with dry powder. Anyone and everyone is fair game. The springtime celebration includes music dancing, copious amounts of various cuisines and of course, the traditional color-throwing festivities. Dress “code”: White is preferable. The powder used is “Herbal” that washes away very easy.

9TH ANNUAL AHA MELE HAWAIIAN FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 14th, 2018 from 11am to 9pm at Chief Leschi Schools in Puyallup!

Come eat ono Hawaiian food, watch amazing Hawaiian and Polynesian entertainment, and shop with our Hawaiiana vendors at our 9th Annual Hawaiian Festival.

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 14th through Sunday, April 15th, 2018 at Seattle Center, Fisher Pavilion in Seattle!

Children from around the world dance, sing, play music, make origami, and get faces painted at the International Children’s Friendship Festival at Seattle Center in Fisher Pavilion. Free!

PBR: PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS on Saturday, April 14th through Sunday, April 15th, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome!

The PBR brings, “The Toughest Sport on Dirt,” BACK to the Tacoma Dome on April 14 & 15. The toughest animal athletes on the planet are matched with the world’s best bull riding athletes in an 8-second man versus beast duel.

