RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS “CARRIE THE MUSICAL” — As Riverdale High begins rehearsals for its upcoming production of “Carrie the Musical,” the arrival of an ominous letter forces director Kevin (Casey Cott) to make a difficult decision about the show. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) uses his cover as the musical’s documentarian to solve the mystery behind the letter. Meanwhile, tensions between Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) continue to escalate just as Alice (Madchen Amick) announces she is joining the musical to spend more time with Betty. Elsewhere, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) enacts a devious plan to further drive a wedge between Fred (Luke Perry) and Archie (KJ Apa), while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) channels Carrie White during a showdown with her mother. Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray and Skeet Ulrich also star. Jason Stone directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson & Tessa Leigh Williams (#218). Original airdate: Wednesday, April 18, 2018 @ 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...