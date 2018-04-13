Filed Under:arrow, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

DIAZ SETS HIS SIGHTS ON THE QUADRANT — Looking to expand his empire, Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) meet with The Quadrant, a coalition of mafia families who run national organized crime.  Meanwhile, after Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) recent decision, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) double their efforts on building Helix Dynamics.  Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Spiro Skentzos & Elizabeth Kim (#619). Original airdate: Thursday, April 19, 2018 @ 9pm

