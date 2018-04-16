Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!
Hollywood Reporter gets excited about Colton Haynes returning to Arrow!
Newsweek highlights how Black Lightning unpacks the complexities of criminal justice corruption!
Black Lightning — “The Resurrection and The Light: The Book of Pain” — Image BLK112b_0037b — Pictured (L-R): Nafessa Williams as Thunder and Charlbi Dean Kriek as Syonide — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
TVLine gives us some sneak peeks of Supergirl‘s Monel-El’s new look!
Supergirl — “In Search of Lost Time” — Image Number: SPG315b_0123.jpg — Pictured: Chris Wood as Mon-El — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Los Angeles Times applauds Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s transition from screen to stage!
Collider interviews Life Sentence‘s Lucy Hale and her life on the big and small screen lately!
photo credit: Universal Pictures
Syfy.com questions how Supernatural keeps it fresh after 13 seasons!
Supernatural — “ScoobyNatural” — Image Number: SN1316a_0251b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Misha Collins as Castiel, Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved
AV Club gets some intel and dish on Riverdale‘s much-anticipated Carrie: The Musical episode!
Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember” — Image Number: RVD218b_0275.jpg — Pictured: Camila Mendes as Veronica — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Refinery29 predicts that K.J. Apa’s “incredible dancing” will be the breakout star on The Riverdale Musical!
Like this:
Like Loading...