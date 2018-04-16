Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Hollywood Reporter gets excited about Colton Haynes returning to Arrow!

arrow CW Talk Around the Net: 4/9 4/15/18

Newsweek highlights how Black Lightning unpacks the complexities of criminal justice corruption!

blk112b 0037b CW Talk Around the Net: 4/9 4/15/18

Black Lightning — “The Resurrection and The Light: The Book of Pain” — Image BLK112b_0037b — Pictured (L-R): Nafessa Williams as Thunder and Charlbi Dean Kriek as Syonide — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

TVLine gives us some sneak peeks of Supergirl‘s Monel-El’s new look!

supergirl mon el costume CW Talk Around the Net: 4/9 4/15/18

Supergirl — “In Search of Lost Time” — Image Number: SPG315b_0123.jpg — Pictured: Chris Wood as Mon-El — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Los Angeles Times applauds Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s transition from screen to stage!

2spkosmnz5a53pa2663ysnxzq4 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/9 4/15/18

Collider interviews Life Sentence‘s Lucy Hale and her life on the big and small screen lately!

truth or dare movie lucy hale 600x400 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/9 4/15/18

photo credit: Universal Pictures

Syfy.com questions how Supernatural keeps it fresh after 13 seasons!

supernatural scooby doo photos 4 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/9 4/15/18

Supernatural — “ScoobyNatural” — Image Number: SN1316a_0251b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Misha Collins as Castiel, Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved

AV Club gets some intel and dish on Riverdale‘s much-anticipated Carrie: The Musical episode!

rvd218b 0275bc CW Talk Around the Net: 4/9 4/15/18

Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember” — Image Number: RVD218b_0275.jpg — Pictured: Camila Mendes as Veronica — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Refinery29 predicts that K.J. Apa’s “incredible dancing” will be the breakout star on The Riverdale Musical!

image CW Talk Around the Net: 4/9 4/15/18

