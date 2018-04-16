Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

POWER STRUGGLE – The manipulative power games between Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Alexis (guest star Nicollette Sheridan) continue when Alexis — who’s grown highly suspect of Fallon’s new husband, Liam (guest star Adam Huber) — meddles in Fallon’s love life.   Meanwhile, Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) spar over whether CA will take responsibility for the health crisis that is hurting Culhane’s (Robert C. Riley) family.  James Mackay, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke and Alan Dale also star.  Jake Coburn and Jay Gibson wrote the episode, directed by Viet Nguyen (#119). Original airdate: Friday, April 20, 2018 @ 8pm

