SEASON FINALE

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) believes she and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) are in a good place until she realizes he is keeping a secret from her. Alba’s (Ivonne Coll) big day has finally arrived, and Jane, Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) are ready to celebrate but Alba has other plans. Petra (Yael Grobglas) and JR (guest star Rosario Dawson) make a decision about their future that neither of them saw coming. Meanwhile, River (guest star Brooke Shields) spends the week with Rogelio in order to help them be believable as a married couple, but she soon starts to take her role too seriously. Jennie Snyder Urman & Paul Sciarrotta directed the episode written by Gina Lamar (#417). Original airdate: Friday, April 20, 2018 @ 9pm