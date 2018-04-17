Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, iZombie, kstw

THOU ART A STRAPING YOUNG MOORE — While investigating the murder of a live-action role-playing knight, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes his brain and becomes a walking, talking Renaissance Faire. Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Liv find dark secrets in the LARPer world. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) uncovers a truth about Liv. Lastly, Major (Robert Buckley) embarks on a mission. Rahul Kohli and Robert Knepper also star. Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright (#408). Original airdate: Monday, April 23, 2018 @ 9pm

