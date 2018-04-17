J’ONN HAS TO FACE THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS FATHER – When Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly) inadvertently causes psychic disturbances at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must work with J’onn (David Harewood) to contain the resulting chaos. Meanwhile, Mon-El (Chris Wood) begins training Kara in fighting techniques he’s learned in the future for battling Worldkillers. Andi Armaganian directed the episode with story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Nicki Holcomb (#315). Original airdate: Monday, April 23, 2018 @ 8pm

