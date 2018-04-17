Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Supergirl

J’ONN HAS TO FACE THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS FATHER – When Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly) inadvertently causes psychic disturbances at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must work with J’onn (David Harewood) to contain the resulting chaos.  Meanwhile, Mon-El (Chris Wood) begins training Kara in fighting techniques he’s learned in the future for battling Worldkillers.  Andi Armaganian directed the episode with story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Nicki Holcomb (#315). Original airdate: Monday, April 23, 2018 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live