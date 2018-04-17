It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on Tuesday, April 3rd through Thursday, April 19th, 2018 at various locations around Seattle!

Dining deals abound during Seattle Restaurant Week, Sundays through Thursdays, April 2 – 19, excludes Easter Sunday. More than 165 local restaurants are serving up three-course dinners for just $33, and many also offer two course lunches for $18. You’ve got to taste it to believe it!

SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL now through Monday, April 30th, 2018 in Mount Vernon!

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival features spectacular fields of blooming tulips and daffodils. See the interactive or printable map. The free Tulip Festival Street Fair is April 20 to 22, 2018 in Mount Vernon.

SPRING FAIR on Thursday, April 19th through April 22nd, 2018 at the Washington State fairgrounds in Puyallup!

Spring Fair features baby animals, pig races, fair food, rides, a garden show, and a demolition derby at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

PACIFIC SCIENCE CENTER AFTER-HOURS on Friday, April 20th, 2018 from 6:30 to 9:30pm at the Pacific Science Center!

End your work week on a high note at Pacific Science Center After-Hours. We’re keeping our arches lit for the 21+ crowd and offering you a night of cocktails, science experiments and entertainment. Explore the Science Center with a drink in your hand and no kids in sight. Stop by the Laser Dome for an open house laser show and witness brilliant laser colors blazing overhead, get whisked away to the far regions of our galaxy in our Planetarium, and immerse yourself in new virtual reality experiences. After-Hours will blow your mind as you soar with butterflies in the Tropical Butterfly House, take on engineering challenges in Tinker Tank, and explore all things green with our educators from Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center in Bellevue. Tickets are $10 for Pacific Science Center Members and $21.95 for general admission. Your ticket includes access to all exhibits, the Laser Dome and the Planetarium. Drink tickets and light snacks will be available for purchase upon entry. Grab your tickets now; we have high expectations for a fun, kids-free evening at the Science Center!

2018 UW MAKER SUMMIT on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 in Seattle!

You’re invited to participate in the third annual UW Maker Summit on April 21, 2018. This event will bring together some of the most creative talents the UW and Seattle community has to offer! Submit a project, perform during open mic nite, be a featured speaker, or simply attend. It’s a free event open to all.

KIRKLAND WINE WALK on Friday, April 20th, 2018 in Kirkland!

Drink local wine in shops during Kirkland Spring Wine Walk, which begins at the Heathman Hotel for age 21+.

LEAVENWORTH ALE-FEST on Friday, April 20th from 6 – 10PM and Saturday, April 21st, 2018 from 1 – 9PM in Leavenworth!

Ale-Fest—Always in April, it is the first beer fest of the season, and beer enthusiasts invade the Bavarian Village of Washington for this 2 day festival. It is held in Leavenworth’s Festhalle with a big outside deck where you can sip your brew while feasting your eyes on a gorgeous mountain view. You’ll find local, regional and international brews with the emphasis on independent breweries, and you will find those from many pint sized producers—beers you can’t find outside the breweries. The dynamic sounds of popular Northwest bands gets everyone dancing and attendees vote this the best sounding beer fest in the Northwest. Yes, there will be food, free coffee, and lots of non-alcoholic drinks for the teetotalers (who always have a great time too).

2018 SEATTLE CHERRY BLOSSOM AND JAPANESE CULTURAL FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 20th through April 22nd, 2018 from 10AM to 6PM at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center!

Come join in our large Japanese Festival! There will be Kids’ activities, Kids’ Passports (Pick up at Info Booths), Storytelling, Ikebana, Calligraphy, Origami, Paper cut art, Crafts, Woodwork, Samurai Armour, Artwork, Non-profit Booths and Gift Shop. We will many displays, Game of Go, Films, Lectures, and Kimono Dress-up. Martial Arts, Taiko, Punk band, Traditional Dance, Music, Koto, Chorus, etc. Please bring Cash to purchase Food. Gyuuniku (Beef Bowl), Spam Musubi, and sweets. Outside Food Booths. The Gift Shop will Accept VISA and Mastercards. Donations are Welcome! Free Admission.

CLIPPER ROUND THE WORLD YACHT RACE on Friday, April 20th through Sunday, April 29th, 2018 at Bell Harbor in Seattle!

Yachts from 12 countries arrive from China for a one-week stop in Seattle on Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. See the schedule for talks (April 20 & 27), boat tours (April 22 & 24-27), and departure for Panama (April 29) at Bell Harbor Marina on Pier 66. Free.

JAMESON JITNEY TROLLEY BAR CRAWL on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 from 3 to 7:00pm in Capitol Hill in Seattle!

A ticket on the Jameson Jitney gets you rides to three Capitol Hill bars, a drink at each, interactive games, and a formal tasting for age 21+.

NW MIND BODY SPIRIT CONNECTION on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 from 10AM to 5PM at Hilton Bellevue in Bellevue!

NW Mind Body Spirit Connection promises “thought-provoking speakers, lively demonstrations, and knowledgeable exhibitors” focused on improving your health and well being at the Hilton Bellevue.

2018 JAZZ WALK on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 in North Bend!

Buy a ticket online and head to the mountains to hear live jazz at a dozen venues during North Bend Jazz Walk. Also hear school bands in the theater from 5 to 10 p.m.

FREE ENTRANCE DAY IN NATIONAL PARKS on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 at various Washington State national parks!

National parks are America’s best idea, and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day. The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all the time. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

TACOMA GUITAR FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 21st through Sunday, April 22nd, 2018 in Tacoma!

Tacoma Guitar Festival features live performances, guitar workshops, and 150 vendors in a “festival atmosphere” at the Tacoma Dome. Children age 12 and younger are free.

WORLD CLASS CRAB RACES AND CRAB FEED on Saturday, April 21st through Sunday, April 22nd, 2018 in Westport!

Watch crabs race and eat crab at the World Class Crab Races and Crab Feed in Westport at the Pacific Ocean.

COCHON555 on Saturday, April 22nd, 2018 from 4 to 7:30PM at The Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle!

Cochon 555 is a stand-up tasting featuring dozens of chef-made dishes plus wine, cocktails, and beer at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel for age 21+.

NEIGHBORHOOD NOSH AND WINE TASTING on Sunday, April 22, 2018 from 1 to 5PM in Sodo in Seattle!

Enjoy food, chocolate, and Washington wines during Neighborhood Nosh at Metropolist to support charity.

