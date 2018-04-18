Filed Under:Charlize Theron, cw11 seattle, Focus Features, Jason Reitman, kstw, movie screening, Tully

tully poster art Tully Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary passes to the screening of TULLY go to http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/OyDZm02540 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.focusfeaturesscreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

TULLY

Marlo (Charlize Theron) , a mother of three including a newborn baby, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass).  Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis). Director: Jason Reitman (“Juno”, “Young Adult”, “Up in the Air”).

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSYUyvK8ygk

Release Date: Friday, May 4th, 2018

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live