THE BEGINNING OF THE END — After an incident at Riverdale High leaves the town on edge, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to uncover the culprit. Meanwhile, the reveal of a devastating secret leads to a violent showdown between Chic (guest star Hart Denton), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Madchen Amick). Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) takes matters into her own hands when someone from her past comes to town seeking revenge. Finally, Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) conspire to take down Sheriff Keller (guest star Martin Cummins). Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Cristine Chambers (#219). Original airdate: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 @ 8pm

