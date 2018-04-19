THE RETURN TO NEW ORLEANS — When a mysterious disappearance brings Klaus (Joseph Morgan) back to New Orleans, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) looks forward to the prospect of seeing her father again. However, when the dark magic that had been keeping them apart begins to manifest in dangerous ways across the city, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) turns to Ivy (guest star Shiva Kalaiselvan) for guidance about what it may mean. Elsewhere, Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) returns to New Orleans amidst increased tensions between the supernatural factions, while Freya (Riley Voelkel) makes a decision about her future with Keelin (guest star Christina Moses). Finally, Roman’s (guest star Jedidiah Goodacre) surprise visit to the Mikaelson compound forces Hope to reveal some dark truths about her family. Steven Krueger also stars. Carol Banker directed the episode written by Carina Adly MacKenzie (#502). Original airdate: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 @ 9pm

