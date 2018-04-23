1 WEEK until Life Sentence returns!! SO excited to share the rest of this season with you guys, it's pretty special. Just like this little mountain squirrel @lucyhale that I'm so proud of and to call my friend. No one I'd rather vogue with between shots 🙅🏾‍♂️🙆🏻‍♀️ @cw_lifesentence continues next Friday April 27th! See you guys there! || #LifeSentence #Westella @thecw @brookielyons @jaysonblair @therealcarlospena @cw_writers4life @richkeith @theerincardillo

A post shared by Elliot Knight (@itselliotknight) on Apr 20, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT