Deadline tells the Black Lightning superhero rebirth story and chats about season 2!

black lightning contenders 2018 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/16 4/22/18

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock (9629781j)
Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil and Cress Williams
Warner Bros. Television Group ‘Black Lightning’ presentation, The Contenders Emmys presented by Deadline Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA – 15 Apr 2018

Variety chats with the Riverdale director about the making of the musical episode!

rvd218a 0492bc CW Talk Around the Net: 4/16 4/22/18

Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember” — Image Number: RVD218a_0492.jpg — Pictured: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment Weekly discusses Black Lightning‘s Tobias Whale’s fate and season 2 plans!

bl CW Talk Around the Net: 4/16 4/22/18

Huffington Post questions how in the world Riverdale pulled off such a good musical episode!

CW Talk Around the Net: 4/16 4/22/18

Damon Scheuleur/Huffpost; Photographs: The CW

Cinema Blend gets the down low with Black Lightning star about Arrow-verse crossovers!

ced664dd8087048ed8cbb57f1164b60cd2db56ad CW Talk Around the Net: 4/16 4/22/18

Cinema Blend also shares how Arrow is making some big changes in the coming season!

fae0017e38dfca5051e950d8da4788cab7cdd406 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/16 4/22/18

Cosmopolitan explains all you need to know about Jane the Virgin season 5!

jane the virgin season 5 1523993025 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/16 4/22/18

TV Guide pulls for a renewal of iZombie!

180418 izombie CW Talk Around the Net: 4/16 4/22/18

iZombie — “Don’t Hate the Player, Hate the Brain” — Image Number: ZMB407a_0284b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Rose McIver as Liv and Malcolm Goodwin as Clive — Photo Credit: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

