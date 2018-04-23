Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

THE WAR OF THE CARRINGTONS – While Alexis (guest star Nicollette Sheridan) and Blake (Grant Show) continue to battle, Alexis enlists in a surprising ally, Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke). With her loyalties torn, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) must decide if she helps save the company or come to the aid of Culhane’s (Robert C. Riley)  family.  Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Rafael de la Fuente and Alan Dale also star.  Jenna Richman and Francisca X. Hu wrote the episode, directed by Pascal Verschooris (#120). Original airdate: Friday, April 27, 2018 @ 8pm

