CBS Local/Hoodline — Believe it or not, the priciest listing in today’s Seattle rental market is going for $8,500 / month. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only glitzy listing in the city. But what top-notch amenities might someone land, given these astronomical prices?

We examined local listings in Seattle via rental website Zumper to determine the city’s most glamorous listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Here are the city’s select listings, below.

583 Battery St. (Denny Regrade)

First, feast your eyes on this mammoth condo situated at 583 Battery St. in Denny Regrade. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,400-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Seattle is roughly $2,274 / month, this place is currently going for $8,500 / month. Why so cher?

In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, two private patios, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting and high ceilings. The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center, a rooftop lounge, concierge service and two parking spots. Pets are not permitted in this expansive home.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

315 W Crockett St. (West Queen Anne)

Then, here’s this fabulous single-family home located at 315 W Crockett St. in West Queen Anne. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,100-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Seattle is roughly $2,950 / month, this pad is currently going for $6,495 / month.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, built-in shelves and a dishwasher. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and additional storage space. Pets are not allowed in this deluxe house.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

5951 49th Ave. SW (Seaview)

Then, there’s this monstrous single-family home over at 5951 49th Ave. SW in Seaview. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 2,390-square-feet. This home is currently priced at $6,000 / month. What, precisely, makes it so costly?

In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, plenty of windows, a kitchen island and a fire pit. The building has garage parking, outdoor space and additional storage space. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this luxurious house, but on a case-by-case basis.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1522 18th Ave., #402 (Central District)

Finally, here’s this humongous condo over at 1522 18th Ave. in Central District. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s a sprawling 1,108-square-feet in size. This stately home is currently priced at $5,200 / month.

In the furnished condo, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Pets are also welcome in this palatial villa.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

