BUST A RHYME LIV — There’s a zombie serial killer on the loose and new Seattle is on lockdown. Liv (Rose McIver) is trapped in the morgue on white rapper brain and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) are playing Dungeons & Dragons. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) concocts his most sinister plan to date. Lastly, Major (Robert Buckley) is on the hunt for the killer. Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. LL Hayter directed the episode written by Talia Gonzalez & Bisanne Masoud (#409). Original airdate: Monday, April 30, 2018 @ 9pm

