To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “OVERBOARD” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

http://www.gofobo.com/KSTWover52

OVERBOARD



Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures (MGM) and Pantelion Films presents Overboard , a fresh take on the iconic romantic comedy. In a splashy new twist, Overboar d focuses on “Leonardo” (EUGENIO DERBEZ), a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico’s richest family and “Kate” (ANNA FARIS), a working class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo’s luxury yacht. After unjustly firing Kate and refusing to pay her, Leonardo falls overboard when partying too hard and wakes up on the Oregon coast with amnesia. Kate shows up at the hospital and, to get payback, convinces Leonardo he is her husband and puts him to work – for the first time in his life. At first miserable and inept, Leonardo slowly settles in. Eventually he earns the respect of his new “family” and co-workers. But, with Leonardo’s billionaire family hot on their trail and the possibility of his memory returning at any moment, will their new family last or will Leonardo finally put the clues together and leave them for good?

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLAJ0ooorDU

In Theaters: Friday, May 4th, 2018 in Seattle