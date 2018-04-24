CBS Local/Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Seattle?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Seattle with a budget of $1,600 / month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3837 17th Ave. SW (North Delridge)

Listed at $1,600 / month, this 1,100-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3837 17th Ave. SW.

In the apartment, look for carpeted floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

11508 Greenwood Ave. N, #A1 (Bitter Lake)

Here’s a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 11508 Greenwood Ave. N that’s going for $1,550 / month.

In the unit, you’ll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a patio and wooden cabinetry. Small pets are allowed in the apartment. Building amenities include assigned parking.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

4540 42nd Ave. SW (Genesee)

Next, check out this 608-square-foot studio apartment that’s located at 4540 42nd Ave. SW. It’s listed for $1,525 / month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops, a dishwasher, plenty of cabinet space and a patio. A fitness center and a residents lounge are offered as building amenities. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

323 Queen Anne Ave. N (Queen Anne)

Located at 323 Queen Anne Ave. N, here’s a studio apartment that’s listed for $1,500/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, closet space and a private patio. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

3710 27th Place W, #107 (Magnolia)

Also listed at $1,500 / month, this 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 3710 27th Place W.

In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony, carpeting, a dishwasher, ample closet space, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool, assigned parking, storage space and a residents lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

