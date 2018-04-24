CBS Local/Hoodline — Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don’t despair just yet—there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Seattle look like these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Seattle via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

14200 Linden Ave. N

This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 14200 Linden Ave. N in Bitter Lake, is listed at $1,050 / month for its 522-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you’ll find carpeting, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building features a fitness center and if you’ve got a pet, you’ll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

5610 S Leo St.

Here’s a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom address at 5610 S Leo St. in Rainier Valley, which, at 460-square-feet, is going for $1,095 / month.

In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn’t particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

947 N 89th St.

Then there’s this 600-square-foot apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 947 N 89th St. in Greenwood, that’s listed at $1,150 / month.

In the unit, you’re promised wooden cabinetry and carpeted floors. The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. If you’ve got a pet, you’ll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

703 North 85th St., #2

Also listed at $1,150 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 703 North 85th St. in Greenwood.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

4761 22nd Ave. NE, #3

Finally, over at 4761 22nd Ave. NE in University District, there’s this 630-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,195 / month.

In the unit, expect a deck, carpeted floors, closet space and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

