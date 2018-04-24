It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL now through Monday, April 30th, 2018 in Mount Vernon!

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival features spectacular fields of blooming tulips and daffodils. See the interactive or printable map. The free Tulip Festival Street Fair is April 20 to 22, 2018 in Mount Vernon.

SEXY SYRAH AT SALTY’S on Thursday, April 26th, 2018 from 6:00 to 9:00pm at Salty’s!

Come to the 17TH ANNUAL SEXY SYRAH – and sip Syrah from 30+ Washington wineries producing some of the State’s best Syrahs at one of the world’s hottest view restaurants — Salty’s on Alki Beach! Syrah is seducing wine enthusiasts who have an affection for red wines with bold spices, rich fruit and silky texture. Produced by Sommelier David LeClaire and Salty’s Sommelier Tim O’Brien, this very popular 17th annual event always sells out. A portion of your ticket will benefit Children’s Hospital working with John L. Scott Foundation. Salty’s Executive Chef Jeremy McLachlan presents an ambitious menu of appetizers designed to showcase Syrah’s outstanding affinity for food! This year we’ve added Syrah based blends and rose’ made with Syrah!

APPLE BLOSSOM FESTIVAL on Thursday, April 260th through Sunday, May 6th, 2018 in Wenatchee!

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in sunny Wenatchee has food vendors, carnival rides, a car show (May 4 & 5), arts and crafts (May 4 to 6), a run (May 5 at 8 a.m.), and a grand parade!

36TH ANNUAL NPC EMERALD CUP CHAMPIONSHIPS AND FITNESS EXPO on Friday, April 27th through Saturday, April 28th, 2018 in Bellevue!

Emerald Cup is a bodybuilding, fitness, figure, bikini, and physique championship with health-industry vendors at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

THE EVERETT QUILT SHOW 2018 on Friday, April 27th through Saturday, April 28th, 2018 in Everett!

Admire quilts, watch demonstrations, attend classes, and shop from vendors at The Everett Quilt Show in the conference center at Angel of the Winds Arena

OLYMPIA ARTS WALK on Friday, April 27th, 2018 from 5 to 10pm in Olympia!

Olympia Arts Walk is a semi-annual community event celebrating the arts. Thousands gather in downtown Olympia in both the Spring and Fall for a festive arts experience that uses creativity to connect and engage people from all walks of life.

WORLD RHYTHM FESTIVAL on Friday, April 27th through Sunday, April 29th, 2018 at Seattle Center!

The World Rhythm Festival is a full weekend immersion in world music, drum and dance. Join us for a festival packed with an amazing range of world music traditions including African, Middle-Eastern, Latin, Indian, Brazilian, North American, and more. Watch talented artists, learn from masters, connect with many vibrant communities and cultures!

CLIPPER ROUND THE WORLD YACHT RACE on Friday, April 20th through Sunday, April 29th, 2018 at Bell Harbor in Seattle!

Yachts from 12 countries arrive from China for a one-week stop in Seattle on Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. See the schedule for talks (April 20 & 27), boat tours (April 22 & 24-27), and departure for Panama (April 29) at Bell Harbor Marina on Pier 66. Free.

2018 UNWIND AND EXPLORE WEEKEND RETREAT on Saturday, April 27th, 2018 from 3 to 7:00pm in Capitol Hill in Seattle!

Sign up for new-age services at two dozen locations in downtown Lake Chelan during Unwind + Explore Weekend Retreat, including acupuncture, massage, facials, sound therapy, yoga, oracle readings, meditation, reflexology, and even pendulum therapy.

SEATTLE MODERN HOME TOUR on Saturday, April 28th, 2018 from 11AM to 5PM all around Seattle!

Join us on April 28th as we get up close and personal with the architects, designers and homeowners that define Modern Seattle! From incredible modern remodels to ecologically-driven new construction, the Seattle Modern Home Tour is your chance to meet the architects, talk to the homeowners and get inside “that house” that you’ve always wondered about as you pass by. Here’s how it works. 1) Purchase your tickets 2) About 48 hours before the Tour, you’ll receive a printable map via email 3) On Tour day, visit the homes (in any order and at your own pace) and enjoy the day supporting local Seattle architecture & design.

SEATTLE PANCAKES & BOOZE ART SHOW on Saturday, April 28th, 2018 at 8pm at El Corazon in Seattle!

The Seattle Pancakes & Booze Art Show is a traveling exhibition by 70 artists, with free pancakes, DJ music, live body painting, and a bar at El Corazon for age 21+. Pay cash at the door or buy a line-jumper ticket online.

SEATTLE CHEESE AND MEAT FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 28th, 2018 at McCaw Hall in Seattle!

With the recent boom in artisan shops across the Pacific Northwest the Cheese and Meat festival aims to showcase both international and local cheese and meat in an experiential tasting format. The festival will take place in the most beautiful settings. Attendees will walk at leisure around the grounds enjoying bite size tastes of cheese and meat while pairing the bites with wine, beer, and cider. It is an exciting time in the Pacific Northwest. With the abundance of artisan shops, and restaurants showcasing fantastic product, as well as the relaxing import laws on dairy allows us to share the best the world has to offer.

SEATTLE BACON AND BEER CLASSIC on Saturday, April 28th, 2018 at Safeco Field!

It’s our 5th anniversary at Safeco Field and we’re going all out! Prepare yourself for 100+ beers from regional breweries, 30+ bacon-infused dishes from local chefs, a blind beer taste test, the Hormel® bacon eating contest, lawn games, music, and some all-new anniversary surprises throughout the concourse.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!