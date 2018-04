GUIDANCE — Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is forced to take guidance from an unlikely ally when the future of the bunker and all those inside it is jeopardized. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. P.J. Pesce directed the episode written by Terri Hughes Burton (#502). Original airdate: Tuesday, May 1, 2018 @ 9pm