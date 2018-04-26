Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The Originals

WHO IS ELIJAH MIKAELSON? — In the immediate aftermath of having his memory erased by Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), Elijah (Daniel Gillies) awakens to find himself in the middle of nowhere and without a clue as to who he is.  Unable to control his instinctive vampire ways, Elijah encounters Antoinette (guest star Jaime Murray), a beautiful and free-spirited vampire, who helps him navigate his new life.  However, a run-in with Klaus (Joseph Morgan) threatens to destroy the peace he’s finally found.  Joseph Morgan directed the episode written by K.C. Perry & Michelle Paradise (#503). Original airdate: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 @ 9pm

