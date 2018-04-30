Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Deadline delves into the shocking Jane the Virgin finale twist!

20 jane the virgin twist w710 h473 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/23 4/29/18

photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW

Comicbook.com recites the 7 best moments in Black Lightning‘s first season!

CW Talk Around the Net: 4/23 4/29/18

The CW

TVLine gives a Riverdale sneak peek!

rvd221c 0001b CW Talk Around the Net: 4/23 4/29/18

Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-Four: Judgment Night” — Image Number: RVD221b_0001.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Alvin Sanders as Pop Tate and KJ Apa as Archie — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TV Guide pays tribute to Sam Winchester’s hair from Supernatural!

180425 supernaturalsam news CW Talk Around the Net: 4/23 4/29/18

Supernatural — “Wayward Sisters” — Image Number: SN1310d_0081b.jpg — Pictured: Jared Padalecki as Sam — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved

TVLine discusses Arrow, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Catherine Dent and Oliver Queen!

catherine dent CW Talk Around the Net: 4/23 4/29/18

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (9134660ce)
Catherine Dent
Women in TV Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 12 Oct 2017

Nerdist chat with Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley about The 100!

morley taylor header CW Talk Around the Net: 4/23 4/29/18

Deadline also gets into it about the Jane the Virgin finale!

jane the virgin 2 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/23 4/29/18

Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Eighty-One” — Image Number: JAV417d_0330.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Andrea Navedo as Xo, Gina Rodriguez as Jane, Justin Baldoni as Rafael, Elias Janssen as Mateo and Jaime Camil as Rogelio — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Collider talks with Jason Rothenburg about The 100 plans!

the 100 clarke season 5 600x400 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/23 4/29/18

The CW

Entertainment Weekly gives exclusive access to a deleted Cheryl-Toni Musical number from last week’s Riverdale!

rvd218b 0134b CW Talk Around the Net: 4/23 4/29/18

Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember” — Image Number: RVD218b_0134.jpg — Pictured: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Variety unpacks the last season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

aline brosh mckenna remote controlled podcast CW Talk Around the Net: 4/23 4/29/18

Credit: Variety

Listen Live