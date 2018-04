FALLON MUST MAKE A DIFFICULT DECISION – When Blake (Grant Show) thwarts Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) attempts to take the company in a new direction, Fallon realizes that the biggest threat is actually Blake himself. Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Robert C. Riley, Sam Adegoke, Rafael de la Fuente and Alan Dale also star. Christopher Fife and Kevin A. Garnett wrote the episode, directed by Brandi Bradburn (#121). Original airdate: Friday, May 4, 2018 @ 8pm