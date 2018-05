RICO COLANTONI (“VERONICA MARS”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE — When Liv (Rose McIver) consumes the brain of a vice detective who doesn’t play by the rules, her newfound recklessness gets her into trouble. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is coming really close to discovering Liv’s secret. Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Rico Colantoni directed the episode written by Chelsea Catalanotto (#410). Original airdate: Monday, May 7, 2018 @ 9pm