Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Supergirl

SUPERGIRL TAKES ON ALL THREE WORLDKILLERS – Still reeling after learning about Lena’s (Katie McGrath) secret, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) asks Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) for a favor that could alter his relationship with Lena forever.  Meanwhile, with all three Worldkillers united, Supergirl and the team brace for an epic battle.  Caitlin Parrish & Erica Weiss directed the episode with story by Jessica Queller and teleplay by Caitlin Parrish & Derek Simon (#317). Original airdate: Monday, May 7, 2018 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live