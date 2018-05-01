It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL now through Monday, April 30th, 2018 in Mount Vernon!

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival features spectacular fields of blooming tulips and daffodils. See the interactive or printable map. The free Tulip Festival Street Fair is April 20 to 22, 2018 in Mount Vernon.

SAVOR SEABROOK SEAFOOD & WINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 from 11:00 am to 5:00pm in Seabrook!

Mark the first weekend of May on your calendar for one of Seabrook’s most popular events – the 8th Annual Savor Seabrook – Washington coast’s largest Wine & Seafood Festival. Over thirty five superb Northwest wine and seafood stars will provide an afternoon of wine tasting paired with savory seafood bites. From 12 to 5 p.m., attendees will taste excellent wines, sample flavorful seafood, and chat with winemakers and chefs. Not to mention, you’ll be able to purchase bottles of the wines you love to go. This is a spring time event that can’t be missed.

CAMLANN MEDIEVAL VILLAGE FESTIVAL FOR MAY on Saturday, May 5th through Sunday, May 6th, 2018 from Noon to 5pm in Carnation!

Come join us in our 19th annual festival of merriment, feasting and the beauty of Spring in the countryside. Medieval clothing is encouraged, but optional. Greens, yellows and a chaplet for your hair are preferred on this occasion. Clothing rentals are available at the Clothier Shoppe. Craft Shops & Booths will open at noon. Crafters will demonstrate garland weaving, wool dyeing, blacksmithing, shoemaking, pottery, hearth cooking, and candle making. May games and entertainment begin at 1 pm. Come join in longbow archery and village dancing. You may enjoy the harmonious medieval music of Minstrels with music & poppets and the sleight of hand of Master Payne.

KODOMO NO HI or CHILDREN’S DAY FESTIVAL on Sunday, May 6th, 2018!

Kodomo no Hi, or Children’s Day Festival, is a fun and exciting introduction to the rich world of children’s culture in Japan. The JCCCW welcomes families in the community to take part in the Kodomo no Hi festival as an opportunity to experience multiculturalism while celebrating the health and growth of all children. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can enjoy activities like Japanese style dancing performances, Yukata dress up, taiko, martial arts, kids’ tea ceremony, games, food, and more!

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 from 11 am to 5pm at El Centro de la Raza in Seattle!

El Centro de la Raza’s 13th Annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration is fast approaching! This event is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 11 AM – 5 PM (Program begins at 12pm) at the Centilia Cultural Center & Outdoor Plaza at El Centro de la Raza, 2524 16th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144. There will be mercado, children’s activities, raffle prizes, vendor and informational booths, traditional food for sale, desfile multicultural and live music. Admission is free. Limited parking. Rain or shine.

TACO LIBRE TRUCK SHOWDOWN on Sunday, May 6th, 2018 from 11am to 5pm in Seattle!

Seattle’s largest taco challenge returns for our 6th annual food truck taco challenge! Over 30 food trucks duke it out for the best taco-inspired dishes to enjoy over two blocks!

SEATTLE BIKE-N-BREWS on Sunday, May 6th, 2018 from Georgetown to Tukwila!

The Seattle Bike-n-Brews is an urban ride for those who appreciate city riding and quality Pacific Northwest microbrews. Pedal along the Duwamish and Green River Trails from Georgetown to Tukwila, taking in city views along the way, and return to the finish line party for cold brews and food. The 27-mile route is an easy going, mostly flat ride using protected trails and city streets. Registration includes lunch at the finish line festival, along with a beer ticket for the mid-point and finish line, AND a sweet Bike-n-Brews souvenir.

CLIPPER ROUND THE WORLD YACHT RACE on Friday, April 20th through Sunday, April 29th, 2018 at Bell Harbor in Seattle!

Yachts from 12 countries arrive from China for a one-week stop in Seattle on Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. See the schedule for talks (April 20 & 27), boat tours (April 22 & 24-27), and departure for Panama (April 29) at Bell Harbor Marina on Pier 66. Free.

ABALONE UNDER THE SEA WITH ELEVEN WINERY on Sunday, May 6th, 2018 from 2 to 5:00pm at Eleven Winery on Bainbridge Island!

Do you enjoy eating freshly shucked oysters perfectly paired with locally handcrafted wines by Eleven Winery? Would you like to support restoration efforts for our local Pinto Abalone? Of course, you do! With live music provided by Champagne Sunday and small plates, this is a social event you don’t want to miss. Tickets can be purchased on our website towards the bottom of our main webpage. Check out this video that showcases some of our previous restoration efforts.

WINDEMERE PARTY ON THE CUT on Friday, May 4th, 2018 at 6:00pm on Montlake Cut in Seattle!

Party on the cut featuring three live bands: Brian DiJulio & the Love Jacks, the Groove Surfers and SPIKE & THE IMPALERS! Kick-off Windermere Cup weekend at Seattle’s annual Party on the Montlake Cut. Friday, May 4th from 6 – 10 PM on the northeast shore of the Montlake Cut. Live Music, Food Vendors, Beer Garden, Lawn Games & Fun! Proceeds from the Party on the Cut will establish rowing scholarships for low income youth, through the Windermere Foundation. Purchase adult tickets before May 4th and save $5!

SEATTLE STORYTELLERS GUILD PRESENTS 1001 NIGHTS – TALES OF THE MIDDLE EAST on Friday, May 4th through Sunday afternoon, May 5th, 2018 at Shoreline Utilitarian Universalist Church in Shoreline!

Come hear 32 storytellers from California, Oregon, Washington and Canada tell stories from this classic epic with roots reaching back to ancient and medieval Arabic, Persian, Indian, Jewish and Turkish folklore. The overarching frame tale of the epic is certainly relevant today – Scheherazade tells stories for 1001 nights to an angry tyrant in order to save the lives of her fellow country women… and these tales eventually heal the sultan’s insanity, bringing peace to the land. We will also feature Mid-Eastern Folk dancing, song, music and poetry!

SEQUIM IRRIGATION FESTIVAL on Friday, May 4th through Sunday, May 13th, 2018 in Sequim!

The festival is held between May 4th – 13th, 2018. Our festival celebrates the initiation, development and support of the irrigation ditches which brought water to the once dry prairies of Sequim. This year we had more events and more community involvement than ever, making it a spectacular festival.

INDIE GAME FESTIVAL on Sunday, May 6th, 2018 at Seattle Center Armory!

Academy of Interactive Entertainment is hosting iFEST, a festival devoted to indie games of all types, including video, board, card, etc. Join us on May 5th at Seattle Center, on the main floor of the Armory Building, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to experience, play and have fun with cool, innovative, unique and imaginative games produced by indie game developers. Other activities include industry speakers and an opportunity to cast a vote for your favorite game via the “People’s Choice” award. iFEST is a free, all-ages event, and is open to the public. If you are an indie game developer and want to feature your game at iFEST please register here. Attendees are free and don’t need to register.

SEATTLE URBAN-X on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at 9:00am at Safeco Field Start!

The Urban-X is “Seattle’s Great Scavenger Race” that combines eXploring and eXperiencing Seattle’s iconic destinations. This unique team run / walk combines smart phone technology, street navigation, social media, team problem-solving and a great post party. This is not a road race, it’s an out-of-the-box and fun experience that you can’t duplicate anywhere else. The teams will complete a series of check points, ultimately completing the challenge together. Along the way, they will experience Seattle sports and culture, pass fun tests, and a few surprises.

OPENING DAY 2018 “OCEAN CROSSINGS” on May 5th, 2018 in Seattle!

Watch boats parade through the Montlake Cut near the University of Washington on Opening Day. Free. [Montlake exit from SR 520 closes 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Montlake Bridge will close much of the day.]

KENTUCKY DERBY PARTY on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at W Bellevue in Bellevue!

Join us on Saturday May, 5th 2018 for the Kentucky Derby Party presented by W Bellevue & the Seattle Polo & Equestrian Club. Don your best derby attire and come ready for an afternoon filled with excitement as we view the Kentucky Derby live from the Living Room Bar of W Bellevue.

