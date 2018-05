HOME — Bellamy (Bob Morley) leads the charge investigating a potential way home. Meanwhile, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Madi (guest star Lola Flannery, “Home Again”) deal with the new, uncertain threat to their home. Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. Tim Scanlan directed the episode written by Aaron Ginsburg & Wade McIntyre (#503). Original airdate: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 @ 9pm