Get all your spicy ingredients compiled for Saturday and celebrate Cinco de Mayo right with this list of Mexican or TexMex themed recipes! Vegetarian options included!
1. Sizzling Chicken Fajitas from Smitten Chicken
Recipe here
2. Loaded Veggie Nachos from Cookie + kate
Recipe here
3. Ancho Chile Mushroom Tacos from Sprouted Kitchen
Recipe here
4. Crock Pot Cheesy Beef and Bean Enchilada Dip from Iowa Girls Eats
Recipe here
4. Fish Taco Bowls from The Londoner
Recipe here
5. Crispy Butternut Squash & Poblano Tacos from Love and Lemons
Recipe here
6. Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas from Simply Recipes
Recipe here
7. Chipotle Chicken Cobb Salad from How Sweet Eats
Recipe here
8. Charred Corn and Poblano Pepper Queso Fundido from A Cozy Kitchen
Recipe here
9. Pozole Verde de Pollo from Spoon Fork Bacon
Recipe here
10. Gallo Pinto Tostadas from Naturally Ella
Recipe here
11. Paleo Baked Salmon with Avocado Salsa from Joyful Healthy Eats
Recipe here
Enjoy your feast!