Get all your spicy ingredients compiled for Saturday and celebrate Cinco de Mayo right with this list of Mexican or TexMex themed recipes! Vegetarian options included!

1. Sizzling Chicken Fajitas from Smitten Chicken

Recipe here

2. Loaded Veggie Nachos from Cookie + kate

Recipe here

3. Ancho Chile Mushroom Tacos from Sprouted Kitchen

Recipe here

4. Crock Pot Cheesy Beef and Bean Enchilada Dip from Iowa Girls Eats

Recipe here

4. Fish Taco Bowls from The Londoner

Recipe here

5. Crispy Butternut Squash & Poblano Tacos from Love and Lemons

Recipe here

6. Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas from Simply Recipes

Recipe here

7. Chipotle Chicken Cobb Salad from How Sweet Eats

Recipe here

8. Charred Corn and Poblano Pepper Queso Fundido from A Cozy Kitchen

Recipe here

9. Pozole Verde de Pollo from Spoon Fork Bacon

Recipe here

10. Gallo Pinto Tostadas from Naturally Ella

Recipe here

11. Paleo Baked Salmon with Avocado Salsa from Joyful Healthy Eats

Recipe here

Enjoy your feast!