Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
@ericthetrainer has us bringing some cardio kicking into our weight lifting workout, focusing on the slight crunch & tucking of the neck on impact of the kick. It’s not the proper way to execute a real front snap kick, but doing it this way does help sculpt our abs. 😋#FitnessJourney #GoalChaser #Cardio #Kick #ActionActor #TrainingMode #GoConfidently 🙌🏼😁💥🥋 And thanks to @milesklauder for letting me almost kick is arm out of socket. 😂
See you next week!
KSTW – The CW11