Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

WEDDED BLISS TURNS INTO TRAGEDY – As Alexis (guest star Nicollette Sheridan) loses control of her plan with the Colbys, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) challenges Blake (Grant Show) for control of the family’s company only to learn she’s not the only one with a claim to the throne.  Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) and Steven (James Mackay) prepare to tie the knot — but an unexpected guest causes all hell to break loose.   Sallie Patrick and Libby Wells wrote the episode, directed by Michael Allowitz (#122). Original airdate: Friday, May 11, 2018 @ 8pm

