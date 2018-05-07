MAKING CHOICES – Stella (Lucy Hale) suddenly finds herself on a road trip with Dr. Grant (guest star Riley Smith) and Sadie (Nadej Bailey) to help get Sadie into a clinical trial. While Stella (Lucy Hale) is away, Wes (Elliot Knight) gets a call from his ex about a job opportunity. Peter (Dylan Walsh) and Aiden (Jayson Blair) try to find a new normal between them, and Aiden discovers an unexpected new friend. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Brooke Lyons) and Diego (Carlos PenaVega) learn that their son is being bullied at school, which brings out a new side of Diego. Gillian Vigman also stars. Ellen S. Pressman directed the episode written by Zach Dodes (#108). Original airdate: Friday, May 11, 2018 @ 9pm