Taste the world’s finest chocolates

Chocolate fiends: Take your taste buds on an international journey with a tasting this Saturday morning at Chocolopolis. You’ll try samples of cacao from different parts of the world, and learn about cacao farming and artisan chocolate production.

Time: Saturday 4/28, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

The location: Chocolopolis, 1631 15th Avenue West, #Suite 111

The price: $20

Do yoga, drink beer

All are invited to an afternoon of yoga and beer at Lagunitas Brewing Company’s Taproom & Beer Sanctuary. The session begins with a one-hour, all-levels Vinyasa flow, followed by the enjoyment of fresh brews.

Time: Saturday 4/28, 1-3 p.m.—arrive by 12:45 p.m. to participate

The location: 1550 Northwest 49th St.

The price: $20 covers yoga and your first beer

Eat all the Green Lake food

The annual Green Lake Food Walk returns this Saturday, and dozens of neighborhood restaurants and businesses are prepared for your arrival. With a ticket in hand, you’ll receive a map and a wristband that gains you access to all the exclusive samples and coupons.

Time: Saturday 4/28, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

The location: Start at the registration booth at HomeStreet Bank, 417 NE 72nd St.

The price: $15 for adults, $10 for children under 11

Fill up on pancakes and underground art

The nationally touring Pancakes & Booze Art Show makes a stop in Seattle this Saturday night, bringing with it a whole lot of syrup and underground art. For just $10-$12, you’ll have access to an open pancake bar and the work of 70 emerging artists, plus live entertainment like body painting and DJ sets.

Time: Saturday 4/28, 8 p.m.

The location: El Corazon, 109 Eastlake Ave.

The price: $12 to reserve a Line Jumper Ticket, $10 at the door

Teach kids to code

Seattle CoderDojo is offering a set of free coding classes for kids of all ages and levels this Sunday afternoon. Parents can sign up and accompany their child in one of the many courses, like beginning coding or a special website building class. Experienced professionals can also register to help out as volunteers.

Time: Sunday 4/29, 2-4 p.m.

The location: Amazon, Wainwright Building, 535 Terry Ave N.

The price: Free

