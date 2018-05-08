Story Hoodline — Looking for your next great Southeast Asian meal in Seattle?

These new spots are sure to satisfy your cravings. Read on for the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for Southeast Asian fare.

Basilic Essentially Thai

352 Roy St. (at N. Nob Hill Avenue), Lower Queen Anne

PHOTO: BASILIC ESSENTIALLY THAI/YELP

Specializing in artfully crafted Thai cuisine, Basilic Essentially Thai has opened its doors in the bright blue former home of Henry’s Taiwan Bistro.

“We believe good quality products make the food speak for itself,” the restaurant, which incorporates local ingredients into Thai dishes, shares on its website.

The menu features a variety of salads and curry, noodle and rice dishes. Start your meal off with garlic lemongrass chicken wings or tempura prawns, then try the grilled rack of lamb with spicy tamarind sauce, pra ram (wide noodles, baby spinach and peanut sauce) or the duck curry (pineapple, lime leaf, basil and veggies). See full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out seven reviews, Basilic Essentially Thai has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Tony Q., who reviewed Basilic Essentially Thai on April 1, wrote, “As a foodie, I must say it’s the best Thai food in the city. It is aromatic and delicious. Basilic offers a wide selection to satisfy every palate. I’m definitely coming back again.”

Basilic Essentially Thai is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, and noon–3 p.m. and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Bua 9 Thai Cuisine

5020 Rainier Ave S. (at 39th Avenue), Columbia City

PHOTO: YEE F./YELP

New arrival Bua 9 Thai Cuisine comes courtesy of the former owner of Lotus Thai in the Central District.

The casual new space offers several Thai curry and stir-fried noodle options, including salmon panang curry, crispy chicken topped with fried basil and drunken noodles with fresh chili sauce. For dessert, there’s black or mango sticky rice and coconut ice cream.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp, Bua 9 Thai Cuisine has attracted fans.

Yelper Mike R., who reviewed Bua 9 Thai Cuisine on April 11, wrote, “The food is amazing at this small family business. Everybody who works there is very nice. Definitely one of my favorite Thai restaurants in Seattle.”

Carolyn P. noted, “New digs for the previous owner of Lotus! Bigger space with the same delicious Thai food you know and love! Similar menu with a couple of great new additions.”

Bua 9 Thai Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Lao Bar Restaurant

219 Broadway E., Suite 14, (between Olive Way and Thomas Street), Capitol Hill

PHOTO: LAO BAR RESTAURANT/YELP

Lao Bar Restaurant‘s owners are hoping local residents fall in love with the cuisine of their homeland.

Restaurant veteran Carrie Bowen, who has partnered with her chef sister, Oula Sakounthong, says the new eatery offers Thai food, but specializes in authentic Laotian fare, including skewers of meat and lots of veggie dishes, per Capitol Hill Seattle.

On the menu, offerings include sizzling wings, a hot and sour soup with tamarind, thin-sliced Lao barbecue pork and an organic green bean dish with meat or tofu and lime leaves. There’s also a full bar and cocktails with an Asian twist. (Check out full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Lao Bar Restaurant has been pleasing local palates.

Yelper Chris C., who was one of the first reviewers to visit Lao Bar Restaurant on April 15, wrote, “I had a great dinner at Lao Bar earlier this week that has put this place on my list of favorites. Lao Bar is one of those places that feels good to support. The food is flavorful and of high quality. And the owner genuinely cares that you have a good experience.”

Lao Bar Restaurant is open from 4:30 p.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Thai Thai Kitchen

9525 Aurora Ave N. (between 95th and 96th streets), Greenwood

PHOTO: RAMING M./YELP

The charming, bright red Thai Thai Kitchen sits right off the road, tucked behind the neon sign for the Crown Inn in the space formerly occupied by a Middle Eastern restaurant.

Choose between a variety of classic Thai entrees, like red curry and pad Thai, and protein options that include tofu, chicken, beef, pork or seafood options. Or opt for the house special “Angry Seafood,” which is served in a hot pan with curry sauce, green beans and lime leaves, and comes with the warning: “CAUTION: This dish is extremely HOT!”

With a 4.5-star rating out of 59 reviews on Yelp, Thai Thai Kitchen is off to a good start.

Yelper Rl L., who reviewed Thai Thai Kitchen on April 12, wrote, “Yesterday was our first visit and we LOVED IT! The service was fast and very friendly, the place is clean and smells amazing thanks to an open kitchen, and everything was fresh and yummy.”

And Alyson B. said, “I went here on a recommendation from neighbors and it was absolutely delicious. I sat and chatted with the owner while my take-out order was cooking. The food was above and beyond my expectations.”

Thai Thai Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and noon–9 p.m. on weekends.

Srivilai Thai Cuisine

3247 California Ave SW. (between Hanford and Hinds streets), North Admiral

PHOTO: NANCY G./YELP

Serving Bangkok-style Thai, the family-run Srivilai Thai Cuisine has debuted in the ex-Blackboard Bistro space.

Lunch specials include meat stir-fried with savory eggplant, bell peppers and fresh chilies, and rice noodles topped with veggies and creamy peanut sauce. On the dinner menu, start off with potato curry puffs or deep-fried pork with sriracha. Standouts include the Crying Tiger (marinated flank steak served with a savory sauce), grilled duck salad, crispy trout and sweet Asian pumpkin curry.

Yelp users are generally positive about Srivilai Thai Cuisine, which currently holds four stars out of 54 reviews on the site.

Yelper Rick M., who reviewed Srivilai Thai Cuisine on April 4, wrote, “I don’t review things very often, but I LOVE this place. I eat here at least once a week, sometimes twice. Their lunch prices are a great value for the area and their dinner prices are pretty much in line with what you’d expect. Employees are always super friendly!”

Srivilai Thai Cuisine is open from 4 p.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, noon–10 p.m. on Saturday and noon–9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.