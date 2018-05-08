Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

Deadline hints at answers to the mystery girl on finale of The Flash!

the flash CW Talk Around the Net: 4/30 5/6/18

The CW

Elite Daily loves Jane the Virgin‘s Justin Baldoni’s reaction to the season finale!

81540581 487d 47df 9bff 0f9eacaeac82 gettyimages 687024962 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/30 5/6/18

Vincent Sandova/Getty Images

TVLine gets excited for new season regulars on Riverdale!

riverdale season 3 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/30 5/6/18

The CW

Vanity Fair questions about another Black Hood Riverdale fan theory!

riverdale CW Talk Around the Net: 4/30 5/6/18

Katie Yu/The CW

Forbes sheds light on Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles’ brewery business!

https 2f2fblogs images forbes com2fjimdobson2ffiles2f20182f052fimg 7336 CW Talk Around the Net: 4/30 5/6/18

For Forbes by Julia Keim

Entertainment Weekly chats about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom and her first film!

rachel bloom CW Talk Around the Net: 4/30 5/6/18

Seacia Pavao/Lionsgate; Inset: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live