LIV ON GERMAPHOBE BRAIN — Liv (Rose McIver) does Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) a solid and agrees to consume germaphobe brain during flu season. Ravi (Rahul Kohli) continues his role as surrogate father to Isobel (guest star Izabela Vidovic). Major (Robert Buckley) finally gets to the bottom of things, and Chase (guest star Jason Dohring “Veronica Mars”) continues to spiral out of control. Lastly, Peyton (Aly Michalka) struggles with a very important decision. David Anders and Robert Knepper also star. Jude Weng directed the episode written by Dean Lorey (#411). Original airdate: Monday, May 14, 2018 @ 9pm

