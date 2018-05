HELP — Our Heroes are forced to rely on the help of Shallow Valley’s dangerous new inhabitants in order to save some of their own, with surprising results. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Charmaine DeGrate (#504). Original airdate: Tuesday, May 15, 2018 @ 9pm