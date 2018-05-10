SEASON FINALE

ELECTION DAY – With Fred (Luke Perry) trailing in the polls, Archie (KJ Apa) steps in to lend a hand in his dad’s mayoral campaign. Veronica (Camila Mendes) stays one step ahead after uncovering Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) latest scheme. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) finalizes her emancipation from her mother, while FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a surprising announcement to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the Serpents. Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts her darkest demons. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Steven A. Adelson directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#222). Original airdate: Wednesday, May 16, 2018 @ 8pm