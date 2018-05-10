FLASHBACKS TO 1930’s GERMANY — A mysterious clue sent to Klaus (Joseph Morgan) leads him one step closer to finding Hayley. Antoinette (guest star Jaime Murray) opens up to Elijah (Daniel Gillies) after her past comes back to haunt her. Meanwhile, Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) makes a decision that puts him at odds with Klaus. Finally, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) takes matters into her own hands to fix the mess that she’s created. Riley Voelkel and Steven Krueger also star. Jeffrey W. Byrd directed the episode with teleplay by Jeffrey Lieber and story by Bianca Sams & Jeffrey Lieber (#505). Original airdate: Wednsday, May 16, 2018 @ 9pm