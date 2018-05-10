It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

IRRIGATION FESTIVAL now through Sunday, May 13th, 2018 in Sequim!

The festival is held between May 4th – 13th, 2018. Our festival celebrates the initiation, development and support of the irrigation ditches which brought water to the once dry prairies of Sequim. This year we had more events and more community involvement than ever, making it a spectacular festival.

NORTHWEST PADDLING FESTIVAL on Friday, May 11th through Saturday, May 12th, 2018 on Lake Sammamish State Park!

The largest event of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, the festival brings paddle sports retailers, manufacturers and athletes together in one location! Featuring more than 60 paddle sports businesses offering canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, paddling equipment, accessories and gear, the Northwest Paddling Festival is a can’t-miss event for any paddling enthusiast. Shop, compare and browse the best in paddle sports brands side-by-side, enjoy a tour down Issaquah Creek, learn a new skill at a seminar, and more! Attendance is free to the public. There is a nominal fee for on-water demonstrations and tours.

YAKIMA CANYON BIRD FEST on Friday, May 11th through Sunday, May 13th, 2018 in Yakima!

The Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest will offer expert-led field trips, vendors, extended field trips, lectures and keynote speakers, social events and music, and a plethora of bird watching during early spring! Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest will be a family-friendly event targeting birders throughout the Pacific Northwest and from around the world. Birders travel thousands of miles to add to their ‘life lists’ and our festival will fall right in between two complimentary festivals – the Grays Harbor Shorebird Festival in late April and the Leavenworth Bird Festival in late May. Birders plan their travel calendars to engage in as many birding opportunities as they can, and this festival in May is the best time to see colorful, diverse and rare bird species in the Canyon.

POLISH ANNUAL PIEROGI FEST on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at the Polish Cultural Center!

The 13th Pierogi Fest brings the usual Polish dumpling extravaganza serving several kinds of pierogi: meat, potato & cheese, blueberry etc. with 10 pierogies for $10; also available: sausage & sauerkraut, Polish beer, tea, coffee, soft drinks and desserts. Free attractions include folk group performances: Polish Choir at 1 pm & 2:30 pm and Pawel & Olimpia Duo at 12, 2 & 3 pm. Eat leisurely, listen to Polish music and have a good time.

HARLEY MARINE SEATTLE MARITIME FESTIVAL on Thursday through Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at various locations around Seattle!

Don’t miss the boat at Seattle’s largest maritime industry celebration! Want to pilot a tugboat or a ferry boat? Try your hand at welding? Fire an emergency flare? Or be in a Survival Suit Race?It’s the Harley Marine Seattle Maritime Festival Family Fun Day, sponsored by the Seattle Propeller Club and Port of Seattle at The Seattle Maritime Academy.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 in West Seattle!

Garage sale signs sprout all over the neighborhood during West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. Free.

BACKYARD WILDLIFE FESTIVAL & RIVER RUN 5K on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at the Tukwila Community Center and Duwamish River Trail!

Celebrate wildlife, nature and gardening at the Annual Backyard Wildlife Festival! This event features presentations from local experts, along with a variety of educational exhibitors, arts & craft vendors, speakers and native/garden plant sales. Don’t leave the kids at home, there is plenty to keep the entire family entertained and excited – be sure to check out the kid’s area. The Backyard Wildlife Festival is always held the second Saturday in May at the Tukwila Community Center. For more information or to apply follow us on Facebook.

MILL CREEK SPRING WINE WALK on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 5 to 8pm at Millcreek Town Center!

Join us as we celebrate spring for a Wine Walk in the Mill Creek Town Center. Come enjoy tastings from local wineries while you enjoy strolling down Main Street from 5-8pm on Sat. May 12th! Check in outside Boston’s Restaurant. Pairings of Wineries and Merchants participating will be posted soon!

SEATTLE METRO REPTILE EXPO on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 10am to 5pm at Evergreen State Fairground!

If you are looking for a quality reptile as a new pet or are just looking for something FUN and UNIQUE to do, this is it. Our shows are fun for all ages, young and old. Not looking to buy a new pet? NO PROBLEM! The show has a plethora of educational tables and hands on live interaction for your family. Over 12,000 feet of pure REPTILIAN EXCITEMENT! The show will have a huge selection of captive bred reptiles and amphibians for SALE, along with arachnids, rodents, hedgehogs, insects, cages, supplies, books, handmade art and so much more! Buy from local Northwest breeders and dealers! Please, keep your personal pets at home! EDUCATIONAL TABLES will be set up courtesy of the Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society, and the International Reptile Rescue. If you are inquiring about certain species that will be available at the show, send us an email and we will try to connect you to the appropriate breeder. We stamp hands at the door to allow re-entry all day long. There is an ATM on site at both expos. Some vendors will accept credit cards, while the majority do not accept credit cards or checks directly at their booth(s). However, many vendors will accept credit cards via paypal sent from your phone. Don’t forget to print off our show coupon and write in your email address so we can update you on future shows.

SABROSO CRAFT BEER, TACO, & MUSIC FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at White River Ampitheatre in Auburn!

Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival, headlined by The Offspring is a day filled with craft beer, tasty gourmet tacos, Lucha Libre style wrestling and live music! This Sabroso festival date will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings featuring over 100 craft beers for purchase, including some of the best local favorites. Festival hours will be 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM (VIP entry is noon). Top Lucha Libre style wrestling stars from across the globe will take to the ring battling for the title of Sabroso Champion. There will be multiple qualifying wrestling matches throughout each festival day and one final championship match!

PENN COVE WATER FESTIVAL 2018 on Friday, May 11th through Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at Capt. Coupe Park!

The 2018 Penn Cove Water Festival continues our renewed focus on bringing back to life the spirit of the original Coupeville Water Festival (see Festival History page) by educating us on our Native community with tribal Canoe Races, Native arts and crafts, artist demonstrations, storytelling, music and dance performances, authentic Native foods, youth activities, and exhibits and displays.

WINE ON THE ROCK: WINE & CHEESE on Saturday, May 12th through Sunday, May 13th, 2018 on Bainbridge Island!

Two days of wine and local cheese pairings at all seven Bainbridge Island wineries. This event is happening over Mother’s Day weekend, and is the perfect way to treat your mom to something she’d really enjoy – wine and cheese. Event will take place at each winery from 12-5pm Saturday & Sunday. Ticket purchase is good for both days (one visit at each winery) and includes: special event wine glass, wine tasting at each of the wineries – 28 different wines total, cheese to complement the wine tasting

KIRKLAND ARTIST STUDIO TOUR 2018 on Sunday, May 12th through Sunday May 13th, 2018 in Kirkland!

Welcome to the 15th annual Kirkland Artist Studio Tour, KAST 2018. Explore Kirkland artist studios and discover the creative and vibrant community. Start the tour at Kirkland Arts Center, grab a map, and see what inspiration awaits at any of the 14 studio stops. See creativity in action in ongoing art demonstrations throughout the weekend. Learn about the artistic processes and see the magic behind art creation.

MOTHER’S DAY HALF MARATHON on Sunday, May 13th, 2018 at Juanita Beach Park in Kirkland!

The flatter, faster and more scenic point-to-point half course of the past 3 years remains very well received and will remain the same in 2018. Our first tier early bird rates are around through thru November 30th, 2017 so register now to get the best deal! New for 2018! We’ve added medals for all 5K finishers! These medals will be different from the coveted ½ marathon medals but no less exciting.

