Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who did so much for all of us growing up, that I still realize more and more every day just how selfless and strong she has always been. The more I grow and go through life with LA and our own future family, I know it will only continue to dawn on me even more what a superhuman my mother is and how lucky I am to have her. I love you, Mom. I’m glad we all got some time together last week. Snuck this shot when we were all leaving for our group pedicure for Mom’s birthday. It was my first one and I loved it.

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on May 13, 2018 at 9:46am PDT