Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

EW.com gives some insight on Jensen Ackles’ new character on Supernatural!

sn1316b 0163b CW Talk Around the Net: 5/7 5/13/18

Supernatural — “ScoobyNatural” — Image Number: SN1316b_0163b .jpg — Pictured: Jensen Ackles as Dean — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved

The Hollywood Reporter gets the scoop on Riverdale‘s Star Mächden Amick’s hopes for the new season!

rvd211a 0163bc CW Talk Around the Net: 5/7 5/13/18

Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-Four: The Wrestler” — Image Number: RVD211a_0163.jpg — Pictured: Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

EW.com drops some secrets about what could have been in the original finale of The Vampire Diaries!

The Washington Post gets excited for Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and her broadway debut!

melissa CW Talk Around the Net: 5/7 5/13/18

Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Forbes chats about Supernatural Jensen Ackles and his new brewery!

https 2f2fblogs images forbes com2fjimdobson2ffiles2f20182f052fimg 73361 CW Talk Around the Net: 5/7 5/13/18

For Forbes by Julia Keim

EW.com raises the roof for a season 6 renewal of The 100!

the 100 CW Talk Around the Net: 5/7 5/13/18

The 100 — “Sleeping Giants” — Image Number: HU503a_0009.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Chelsey Reist as Harper, Chris Larkin as Monty, Richard Harmon as Murphy and Luisa D’Oliveira as Emori — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live