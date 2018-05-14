Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

EW.com gives some insight on Jensen Ackles’ new character on Supernatural!

The Hollywood Reporter gets the scoop on Riverdale‘s Star Mächden Amick’s hopes for the new season!

EW.com drops some secrets about what could have been in the original finale of The Vampire Diaries!

The Washington Post gets excited for Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and her broadway debut!

Forbes chats about Supernatural Jensen Ackles and his new brewery!

EW.com raises the roof for a season 6 renewal of The 100!