ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

WHEN HOLLYWOOD MET ROYALTY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the hottest royal couple. Find out more about them as we uncover their drives and motivations, and what united them, in this intimate and uplifting film about a true-life fairy tale romance. Produced by Sky News, this special explores how the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reflects the changing nature of the Royal Family and modern Britain. Original airdate: Friday, May 18, 2018 @ 8pm